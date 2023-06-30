DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman recalls the moment a bullet crashed through her north Durham home on the Fourth of July.

CBS 17 spoke with her last year and she didn’t want to be identified.

“I can still hear the whizzing sound when I think about it,” she said.

As Independence Day approaches again, the Durham Police Department is warning the public of the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

Firing a gun into the air could result in a Class 3 misdemeanor and fine up to $500.

“I would’ve never thought in the neighborhood that I live in that something like this could happen,” the Durham woman said.

Since 2020, two women have been killed on holidays by celebratory gunfire in Durham.

Adam Bongarten was the lead investigator in those incidents.

“There’s so many people out there that are shooting these guns in the air,” he said in a public service announcement.

Durham police tell the public not to discharge a weapon into the air and find cover if you hear shots. The department advises people to call 911 if they see it happening.

“You shouldn’t have to have somebody’s life end or somebody get injured when we’re celebrating,” Bongarten said.

According to Durham police, 10 percent of the city’s sound of gunfire calls last year came during three major holidays.

“We all want to live through to the next Fourth of July,” the North Durham woman told CBS 17.