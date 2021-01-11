After 2nd shot, Triangle’s 1st COVID-19 vaccine recipient hopes she can encourage others

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Faye Williams feels safer than she used to.

Pfizer says the vaccine is about 95% effective seven days after the second dose.

On Dec. 14, Williams became the first person in the Triangle to receive the shot at Duke University Hospital. Three weeks later she received her second dose.

The retired nurse screens people who come into Duke’s clinics for COVID symptoms.

These days she answers as many questions as she asks.

“My favorite part is patients coming through the clinic. They recognize me and they want to go to the side, take me to the side and talk about my experience,” she explained.

She’s more than happy to share her experience.

“I tell them it’s an injection. It’s an injection that I’ve had a very good experience with it,” she said. “I say if you should develop some soreness or some muscle aches take some Tylenol and keep on going.”

She says her only effect from the first shot was a slightly sore arm. The day after the second dose, she says experienced some body aches but they cleared up within a matter of hours after taking Motrin.

“When I look at that compared to COVID-19, I’ll take it,” she said.

While she’s excited to have protection from the virus, she’ll continue taking every possible precaution.

“I still have to wear a mask. I still distance myself; I still will wash my hands so not that much will change as far as my behavior,” she explained. “But as far as knowing I am protected, that will take me a long way.