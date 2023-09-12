DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanitation workers for the City of Durham are back at work Tuesday, nearly a week after going on strike.

Dozens of workers came in before sunrise to load up their trucks and hit the streets. A CBS 17 crew followed along as worker Chris Benjamin picked up trash, many of them in overflowing bins.

Benjamin tells CBS 17 that the workers will keep fighting for better pay even while they work.

“We still going to negotiate. We got things on the table and we going to bring it to the forefront,” Benjamin said.

Neighbors said they’re glad to see their trash getting picked up.

“We’re happy to see that they’re back to work but I support them 100 percent and feel that they should be paid adequately and treated as such,” said neighbor April Henderson.

The workers are asking for a $5,000 bonus, among other requests. City council members debated giving the sanitation workers a bonus on Thursday but did not come to a decision.