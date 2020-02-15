After 6 weeks of fixing carbon monoxide leaks, 8 McDougald Terrace families move back home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – After spending the first six weeks of the year in hotels, some families are finally getting to move back home to McDougald Terrace after high levels of carbon monoxide were found in their apartments.

On Friday, officials with the Durham Housing Authority said eight units have passed all inspections. Those eight families can return home.

This comes after contractors inspected the apartments and made necessary repairs to prevent any possible carbon monoxide leakage.

Anthony Scott, CEO for the Durham Housing Authority, said they had hoped to move in as many as 15 families, but only eight apartments were ready and passed inspection.

Scott gave CBS 17 a tour of one of the vacant apartments. He showed off the new heaters, stoves, hot water heaters, and plumbing that had been installed in all of the apartments.

Scott said families can be assured that with these new appliances and their homes will be safe.

“We have the utmost confidence that this will certainly resolve any potential issues with carbon monoxide leakage that we’ve seen in the past,” Scott said.

But some McDougald Terrace tenants, like Anthony McLendon, are still concerned.

He has small grandchildren and he is still nervous to move back in.

“You still have concern for yourself and your families,” McLendon said. “Even though they said they fixed it, you’ve got to make sure they did fix it.”

Scott said electric work will still need to be done later on in the eight apartment units that families can start moving back into. However, he said they will only have to leave again for about three to five days.

Scott said getting everyone home is the top priority.

“It’s the critical thing,” Scott said. “We want to get our residents out of those hotels and back home as soon as possible.”

Scott said they still do not know when all of the families will be able to come back home. However, he said the next group will be able to come home next week.

