DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are now sampling the soil at a handful of Durham parks, according to a city spokesperson.

This comes after a Duke University study found high lead levels in East End, East Durham and Walltown parks.

Neighbors like Melissa Southern were unaware of the discovery for months.

“I don’t want to let my dog run through the park and bring dirt into the house,” the Walltown neighborhood resident said. “I don’t want to go play on the basketball court and I see people there all the time.”

The city said a local consulting firm started field work last week at the three contaminated parks. Northgate and Lyon parks were added to the list.

That testing is expected to wrap up this week and the findings are scheduled to be released in late August.

“Neighborhood folks are sitting on pins and needles, kind of wondering whether they can access the park,” Southern said.

City officials expected those tests to start last month.

“The timeline, first estimated in early June, was developed with the information we had prior to the development and approval of the work plan,” Durham Assistant Communications Director Amy Blalock said in a statement to CBS 17.

“After this assessment is completed, we will work alongside the city and the state to take any needed next step,” Durham County Health Director Rod Jenkins said in an update video uploaded on Friday.

In late June, Durham hosted a public meeting to discuss the situation. Some community members expressed their frustration.

“All my life over there at the park, in that park where that ball was rolling down and I’m picking it up, I was led to believe I was having fun,” attendee Anthony Mills said. “But the City of Durham knew about that. It was being burned, stuff right there in Lyon Park.”

Areas of the parks were historically used as garbage incinerators.

The city also said the next meeting on the issue will take place after the soil analysis results get back.

“It makes me concerned as a citizen that they’re not going to keep pressure on this without the citizens driving it,” Southern said.

Visit the city’s online site for additional information on lead testing.