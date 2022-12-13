DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite some opposition, delay and much discussion, Durham has a launch date set for technology that will detect gunfire.

The ShotSpotter system, which is already in use in Goldsboro and Rocky Mount, will go live on Thursday, the city said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The city first had the plan to deploy ShotSpotter by September 15. But, there was some pushback from some parts of the community.

There were several community meetings held and finally the city decided to move forward with the system.

To gear up for the launch, the city installed sensors on telephone poles, light poles and public buildings in neighborhoods within a three-square mile radius of the city.

The coverage area includes areas of east and southeast Durham, which includes areas that have had problems with gun violence including the eastern part of downtown, McDougald Terrace, Franklin Village and Edgemont Elms.

In an interview with CBS 17 in May, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said ShotSpotter could help the department better address violent crime.