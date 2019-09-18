Aggressive STAYUMBL found guilty of reckless driving, impeding traffic.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Diana Mems, the woman known for her erratic driving, was found guilty on Wednesday for impeding traffic and reckless driving.

The convictions come after a school bus driver captured cell phone video of Mems stopping in front of her school bus in the roadway and keeping traffic from getting through.

After two days of testimony from four different witnesses, including Mems, the judge found there was enough evidence to convict the defendant of those two misdemeanors.

The bus driver, Jacquanna Barrett-Laws, testified in court that Mems crossed over the double line, passed the school bus, and began hitting her brakes until she came to a complete stop in the roadway.

“I don’t understand why someone would go around the school bus and start tapping on brakes unless they are trying to get hit in the back,” Barrett Laws said.

Mems took the stand both Tuesday and Wednesday, testifying that she stopped in the roadway because the school bus driver was tailgating her and honking her horn.

Mems said she thought there was something wrong with her car.

On Wednesday, the state prosecutor said that wasn’t a good enough reason to stop in the road.

“If she thought something was wrong with her vehicle, there are driveways she could’ve pulled in to look at her vehicle,” said Austin Braxton, an assistant district Attorney for Durham County.

Mems’ attorney, John Fitzpatrick, pointed out that the this situation may not have been as dangerous as the bus driver made it out to be, as the attorney said the bus driver didn’t sound overly concerned in the cell phone video.

Mems said she didn’t think she was fairly portrayed on social media and she is thankful she got her day in court, even though she was disappointed in the guilty verdict.

“I couldn’t hurt a fly,” Mems said. “If I didn’t care about people, why would I have put on flashers, why would I make sure people see me stopping? Everyone deserves a fair outlook.”

Mems was also initially charged with a third traffic violation for illegal passing, but that charge was dropped.

Mems was sentenced to 12 months of probation and she could face a maximum of 120 days in jail if she violates her probation. The judge required Mems to take a driving class, do 25 hours of community service, and pay Durham Public Schools a fine of $100.

As CBS 17 previously reported, Mems had 34 traffic violations in Durham and Wake Counties.

