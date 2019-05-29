Alamance County man charged with stabbing 3 people inside Durham apartment Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Willie Vinson (Durham Police Department) [ + - ] Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have charged a man in connection with a triple-stabbing that occurred in an apartment on May 25.

Willie Cornelius Vinson, 53, of Graham, is currently being held in Alamance County Jail after he was arrested Monday in Burlington on an assault on a female charge, police said.

Durham police have now filed charges against Vinson as well. He is facing three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle.

The stabbing happened in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road at the Valley Terrace Apartments shortly after 9 a.m.

Authorities say Vinson stabbed two men and a woman inside an apartment where he was a guest. The suspect was an acquaintance of the victims.

One of the male victims suffered life-threatening injuries and the two other victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

All three victims are now recovering, police said.

