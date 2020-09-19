Alcohol a factor in Durham crash that killed motorcyclist, critically injured his wife, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead and a woman critically injured.
According to police, officers responded to a crash just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Stratford Lakes Drive.
A 2018 Harley Davidson being driven by Michael Worsman, 32, of Durham, was stopped at the intersection when it was hit from behind by a 2016 Honda Accord, police said.
Annie Worsman, 31, was a passenger on the Harley. Both she and her husband were taken to Duke University Hospital where Michael was then pronounced dead, according to authorities.
Annie Worsman suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in critical condition, police said.
The driver of the Accord, Timothy Long, 26, of Durham, and his passenger were not injured in the crash.
Long was cited for misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid colliding with a vehicle. After being cited, Long was released from the scene, police said.
Alcohol was a factor, according to authorities, and the crash is still under investigation.
