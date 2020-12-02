Alert issued for ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ suspect in shooting of Durham County deputy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Blue Alert has been issued in the search for a 26-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Durham County deputy on Nov. 14.

The Blue Alert, which is issued when an officer is injured or killed, was sent out just after 10 a.m. for Jerry Lamont Harris Jr. of Durham.

Harris was driving a black Acura with a 30-day temp tag, the alert says.

On Nov. 14, the off-duty Durham County deputy was shot while driving in his personal car near Wake Forest Highway and Mineral Springs Road.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a white Hyundai Sonata pull up next to the deputy. Officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said someone in that car fired multiple shots into the deputy’s car.

Harris was identified as a suspect in the shooting of the deputy along with Armand Lewis-Langston.

Harris is considered armed and extremely dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris’ criminal history in the Durham area dates back to 2012. He is currently on probation after serving a sentence in federal prison.

Armand Lewis-Langston, 23, was arrested at his home on Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder.

He is being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities seized multiple weapons at Lewis-Langston’s home. The sheriff’s office said he has a criminal history in Durham County that dates back to 2014.