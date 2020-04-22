All currently adoptable animals at Animal Protection Society of Durham find placement homes

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– All animals that are currently available for adoption at the Animal Protection Society of Durham have found placement homes!

APS says all currently adoptable animals have been placed in foster homes or with a placement partners, so all adoptable animals are out of the kennels.

APS is still housing stray, surrendered and lost animals.

Staff say they are working to place new animals as they become available.

APS is open by appointment only. If you need help with animals, call 919-560-0640 ext. 9 to speak with staff.

If you need help with feeding your pet during these hard times, click here.

