All Durham Public Schools employees now earning a living wage of at least $15 per hour

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools employees are now officially earning a minimum of $15 per hour, according to a release by the school district on Wednesday.

The Durham County Board of Commissioners passed voted to pass the resolution on Jan. 25. District officials called the $15 per hour minimum wage “a longtime priority of Durham Public Schools.”

“This has been at the top of our list for a long time,” said Superintendent Pascal Mubenga in the release. “We are profoundly grateful to Durham County for finding the resources to bring us to parity with city and county employees.”

The commissioners first voted on Jan. 11 to increase funding for DPS to cover the salary increases and the district’s board of education voted on Jan. 14 to implement the new salary schedule. The increase in minimum wage affects around 1,200 employees.

The Jan. 25 commissioners’ vote made the policy retroactive to the start of the school and fiscal year that dates back to July 1, 2020.

According to the release from DPS, the average salary increase for impacted employees is $1,200 per year and all employees who previously earned less than $16.50 per hour will also receive a raise.

Employees got their first paycheck with their new hourly wage in January and they will receive backpay that covers the period from July 2020 to December 2020.

“I’m grateful for the collaborative work with our Durham County Board of Commissioners to make this priority a reality for our staff,” said school board Chair Bettina Umstead in the release. “A minimum wage of $15 an hour will honor the hard work of our current staff and have a positive impact on our ability to recruit and retain great DPS employees.”