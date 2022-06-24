DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 279 and Barbee Road are almost at a standstill following an accident, Highway Patrol confirmed.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation camera showed three lanes of traffic piled up around Barbee Road with speeds significantly slowed.

Highway Patrol said the Durham Police Department was responding to the crash. All Highway Patrol said it knew at this time was that it was a crash with injuries.

At this time, motorists can still travel and the lanes are open, but travel time is significantly slowed, cameras show.