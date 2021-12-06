All northbound lanes in section of major Durham road reopen hours after crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash Monday morning shut down all northbound lanes in a section of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, Durham police said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m.

Police said that all northbound lanes of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard between Garrett and Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard Service roads were shut down due to the crash.

Officials did not release any details on the crash such as what led up to it or if anyone was injured.

The road was closed for a little more than four hours and reopened at 7:45 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.