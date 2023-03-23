RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A property developer told city staff that a sitting Durham City Council member had suggested a quid pro quo to the developer.

This allegation came to light on Thursday during a city council work session.

Durham City Attorney Kimberly Rehberg had initially told city council about it on March 13, Mayor Elaine O’Neal said during the work session.

Rehberg said that city staff had told her the council member suggested they would support the developer’s project in exchange for a donation from the developer to the councilmember’s election campaign, O’Neal said.

On Monday, Mayor Elaine O’Neal and Rehberg met with members of the council to discuss the reported allegations, according to O’Neal.

“The consensus among a majority of the council was that the allegations are incredibly disturbing and must be taken very seriously and, if true, may constitute criminal activity and could lead to criminal consequences,” O’Neal said.

The city council said they will refer the matter to law enforcement.