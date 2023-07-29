DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is looking for two missing children.
An Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Makayla Grace Gnije Hatch and 8-year-old Kaylee Amira Grace Hatch on Saturday morning.
They are believed to be 34-year-old Garrett Hatch, and their last known location was South Central Church of Christ on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh, police say.
Makayla is described as approximately 4-foot-3 tall and weighing 41 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and her hair is braided with clear beads. She was last seen wearing a pink/coral lace dress with white ruffle socks and black shoes with bows in the back with diamonds.
Kaylee is approximately 4-foot-8 tall and weighs 105 pounds. She also has black hair, brown eyes, as well as hair that’s braided with clear beads. She was last seen wearing a layered floral dress mostly lavender with some pink and white with a shiny silver belt and white sandals.
Garrett, who’s approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs 230 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing white pants, a black, white and pink block shirt, as well as black shoes. Police also described him as having long dreads.
If you have any information regarding this case, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4440, or call 911.