DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Across the Triangle, thieves are breaking into cars by the dozens — with nearly 95 cases in the last three days.

Durham police said 40 cars were broken into in just one night this week — and five other cars were stolen.

Police said the cars were broken into in two parking decks on the 500 block of Foster St. between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

Matthew Suba lives in one of the apartment buildings where cars were broken into. His back window was completely shattered and his front passenger window is cracked.

“It’s just such a huge bummer because, you know, I don’t really know what to do about this other than just fix it,” Suba said. “I haven’t really kept, or heard much from any authorities or anything about, you know, who’s responsible.”

Durham Police said the five cars that were stolen have been recovered. According to Durham Police Data as of June 24, there’s a 154 percent increase in the number of stolen vehicles compared to the same time last year.

The Downtown District had a 230 percent increase in the same time frame.

The department said most of the thefts and break-ins downtown happen in parking garages between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

“I felt comfortable parking here today, you know, just bringing the family out, and grabbing a bite to eat,” Marcus Brailsford said. “I didn’t think much of it just parking in the parking deck and you know grabbing a bite to eat and come back and grab the car and hopefully nobody breaks in before we leave.”

According to police data, the largest year-over-year increase in motor vehicle thefts is 284 percent in police District 4, which is the southeastern part of the city.

One of the decks from this string of break-ins also has parking for Durham Food Hall. That’s where Devin Lane parked his car Friday evening. He said he was alarmed to hear about the recent break-ins, but not highly concerned.

“I’m always pretty cautious to make sure I double beep the car and don’t keep a lot of stuff in plain view,” Lane said.

Suba said the suspects didn’t steal anything valuable from his car, but might have taken his dash cam. He said he’s concerned his car will be broken into again.

Durham Police said the break-ins are still under investigation. A spokesperson for the department said they have no suspect information at this time.

Below are tips from the Durham Police Department on protecting yourself from vehicle theft and break-ins: