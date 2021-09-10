Amid staff shortage, Durham schools moves to raise bus driver pay, but won’t do so for at least 2 weeks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As Durham Public Schools works to fill more than 100 vacant school bus driver positions, the district said it is committed to raising pay levels to what it said are the highest in the Triangle.

As recently as a week ago, the district had more than 100 openings and bus drivers who are working are having to pick up extra routes and work longer days.

Last week, on any given day there were 20 bus routes that don’t have a driver each day.

Thursday, in a unanimous vote, the Durham Public Schools Board of Education said it would seek an hourly pay raise for bus drivers starting at $17 an hour and rising to $24 an hour for a driver with 30 years of experience.

The new pay plan will be presented at the board of education’s next meeting on Sept. 23.

