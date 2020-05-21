Andrea Harris, a pillar of Durham’s minority business community, passes away

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Andrea Harris, a pioneer of developing economic opportunities for minorities, passed away, according to a statement from Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday evening.

Harris founded in 1986 the North Carolina Institute of Minority Economic Development. The institute helped to engage minority populations, women, rural residents, and people with disabilities, according to its website.

Harris was also a driving force in the development of Durham’s Black Wall Street.

“Andrea Harris was a trailblazer who never stopped fighting for social and racial equity in our state. When doors were intentionally shut, she broke through for women and minority-owned businesses to succeed, modeled excellence in advocacy and mentored scores of freedom fighters. She left an indelible impact on North Carolina’s business and African American communities, and she will be missed. Kristin and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to her friends and loved ones.” Gov. Roy Cooper

No further information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: