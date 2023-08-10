DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect for having a ghost gun, cash, and drugs on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said they acted on an anonymous tip of someone having drugs. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit saw Travis Mashaun Carrington, 42, behaving in a manner consistent with drug activity.

Investigators made a traffic stop in the area of Red Maple Park. When they approached the vehicle, investigators said they saw drugs.

Items seized from Travis Carrington. (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

A K-9 was called to conduct a thorough search of the vehicle and found additional narcotics. The sheriff’s office said Carrington is a convicted felon and had a ghost gun with him.

He was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Manufacture/sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park

Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carrington was booked into the Durham County Detention Center. He posted a $150,000 secured bond and was released.