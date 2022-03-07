DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – More security officers have been added to patrols at Belmont Apartments after the complex was hit with a second home invasion in the last month.

Durham police said they are investigating another home invasion that happened at the complex on McQueen Drive off of Lasalle Street, which is less than a mile from Duke University.

According to police, one of the residents was entering his apartment when a man approached him from behind and forced him into an apartment at gunpoint.

CBS 17 obtained the call made to Durham 911 by the victim.

“There was this guy who came up with a gun, then he laid me down on the floor,” the caller said to the 911 operator. “Then he called another guy, both of them came in and ransacked the entire apartment.”

The caller said his roommate came home about 30 minutes later when the suspects were still in the apartment.

“Half an hour later my roommate walked in. When he came in, they put him on the floor as well,” the 911 caller said.

The caller said they were held for 90 minutes as the suspect stole their PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and other valuables.

According to police and officials at the apartment, the suspects were described as two men in their late teens or early 20s and were both wearing ski masks.

Officials with Belmont Apartments said in an email to residents that the description is similar to the suspects involved in the other home invasion at their complex last month.

On Feb. 5, five people were held inside an apartment at Belmont Apartments after a gunman approached three people in the parking lot as they were walking toward their apartment.

The victim told CBS 17 the suspect forced them inside, where two other people became victims. The victim said the suspects forced everyone to sit in different parts of the apartment while the suspects went through the process of stealing their bank account information.

The victim told CBS 17 they were also held for 90 minutes.

Durham police said they are investigating to see if any of the robberies are related.

Many of the residents at the complex attend Duke University, and some told CBS 17 they are concerned for their safety.

“I was really shaken by that,” said Damodar Bihani, a Duke student who lives at Belmont Apartments. “I’m just surprised this took place twice in one month.”

CBS 17 obtained an email that was sent by Belmont Apartments to residents the day after the home invasion. Some students questioned why the apartment complex waited one day before notifying residents.

They also questioned why Durham police didn’t notify residents about this immediately.

“These suspects are getting more comfortable and aggressive,” said Shyamal Anadkat, a Duke student and resident at Belmont Apartments. “You’re walking to and from campus. You think everything is fine, and then you come home to this. That’s not an OK environment.”

Officials with Belmont Apartments tell CBS 17 they have increased their security measures as they have gone from having two security officers from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to now having four security officers.

In addition, complex officials said they now have an off-duty sheriff’s deputy patrolling the complex overnight.

An email from the apartment office said the security guards will be focused on specific areas of the complex. Belmont officials said they will also start checking for access cards at the front gate and they will begin providing escorts for residents.

Duke University said they are also working with Belmont Apartments and other off-campus apartments to make sure they have updated their security cameras and that they have adequate fencing.

Students told CBS 17 they are hoping this will make a difference, as some can’t afford to move.

“It’s not something you should have to go through when you’re here for college and busy with your semester and there’s a lot of things going on,” Anadkat said. “They’re trying, but I feel like they’re really late in reacting some of the times.”

Since February, the Durham Police Department said they have had safety meetings both in-person and virtually with The Belmont and surrounding apartment complexes. Police officials said they have also distributed flyers throughout these apartments warning them to be aware of their surroundings.

Duke police and Durham police have also increased patrols in the area.

According to the latest data from Durham’s community crime map, there have been at least 32 robberies within a five-mile radius of Belmont Apartments since February 2021.