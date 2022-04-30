DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said that one person died in a crash along Interstate 40 that closed the highway for nearly four hours Friday afternoon.

The wreck was reported just before 4:15 p.m. along eastbound I-40 at the U.S. 15/501 overpass, which is also Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to a Saturday night news release from Durham police.

The wreck happened when the driver of a 2017 Tesla collided with the rear bumper of another car as both cars were headed east of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, police said.

“After the initial impact, the Tesla left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail, two traffic signs and a telephone pole before going airborne off the embankment above Interstate 40 east,” the news release said.

The Tesla flipped as it went down the embankment and landed across all three lanes of I-40, police said.

Zack A. Wojenski, 45, of Apex, who was driving the Tesla, died at the scene, the news release said.

The driver of the other car was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The highway reopened around 8 p.m. Friday. No cars were hit on I-40, police said.

No charges have been filed in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Police said anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Investigator J. Colquitt of the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29447.