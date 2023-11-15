DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating after several vehicles were broken into at one apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple vehicle break-ins in the 1100 block of Merrion Avenue around 3 a.m.

Police say approximately 20 vehicles in different parking lots at the same complex were affected.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Durham police offer these tips to help prevent car crimes:

Secure your vehicle — lock all doors and don’t leave windows cracked

Remove laptops, tablets, cell phones and chargers

Remove cash, coins, radar detectors, GPS devices and sports equipment

Use anti-theft and/or vehicle alarms

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area

Be aware of your surroundings

Don’t leave a spare key in your vehicle

Don’t leave your vehicle running unattended

Report suspicious activity to 911 immediately

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.