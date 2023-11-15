DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating after several vehicles were broken into at one apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple vehicle break-ins in the 1100 block of Merrion Avenue around 3 a.m.

Police say approximately 20 vehicles in different parking lots at the same complex were affected.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Durham police offer these tips to help prevent car crimes:

  • Secure your vehicle — lock all doors and don’t leave windows cracked
  • Remove laptops, tablets, cell phones and chargers
  • Remove cash, coins, radar detectors, GPS devices and sports equipment
  • Use anti-theft and/or vehicle alarms
  • Park your vehicle in a well-lit area
  • Be aware of your surroundings
  • Don’t leave a spare key in your vehicle
  • Don’t leave your vehicle running unattended
  • Report suspicious activity to 911 immediately

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.