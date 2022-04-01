DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Fire Department joined the hijinks on April Fools Day with a Friday morning post that drew strong reactions from basketball fans.

The department took to social media to share seemingly real designs of a new fire engine with an unmistakable paint color – Duke blue.

The post said:

One of our Fire Trucks is going to look a lot different! As many of you know, we recently got seven new engines that will soon be in service. We also have four more Sutphens on order, and one of them is Engine Company 2 which protects Duke. Considering Duke is playing in the Final Four tomorrow, we decided today was a good day to announce that the new Engine 2 will be coming in a “Duke Blue” color scheme! We’re so excited to see it out in Durham soon!”



As of 1:50 p.m. Friday, the joke has seen over 400 reactions on Facebook.

The Chapel Hill Fire Department was quick to react on Twitter with two tweets. The first read, “What is that saying? Oh, yes, ‘Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.'”

Chapel Hill Fire Department photo showcases one of their Carolina blue engines.

The second was directed at Durham Fire Chief, Bobby Zoldos and said, “@BullCitysChief if anyone wants to see the right color blue fire trucks in person, we already have them! #GoHeels“

Chief Zoldos confirmed around 1:30 p.m. to CBS 17 that the blue truck, in fact, was not going to be hitting the streets of Durham.

At the heart of the joke, he said, was the strategy to make lots of people aware of April 1 being the first day of a new entry-level firefighter application period. In a fun and rivalry-driven way, the chief hopes the posting will help them achieve a goal of about 600-700 applications at Durhamfd.org.

The chief even said several firefighters had taken the photos to heart. Some had even started making requests to transfer out of or into Station 2 on the basis of their college basketball leanings.