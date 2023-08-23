DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County’s three community intervention programs work to reduce gun violence, prevent youth from joining gangs, and create opportunities, but how effective are these programs?

The Community Intervention and Support Services (CISS) Department, which houses the programs, has plans for a research project to find out. The project would look at the impact of all three programs which are Bull City United, Project BUILD, and My Brother’s Keeper.

North Carolina Central University Juvenile Justice Institute Executive Director Lorraine Taylor said her team plans to help with the research.

“As researchers, we look at the data and it’s important to do that, but we don’t want to lose the real world perspective that the community has on these topics,” Taylor said.

CISS Director Krystal Harris said North Carolina Central University’s involvement is pending contract approval.

Taylor said her team would hold focus groups, asking people what they feel is or isn’t working about the three community programs, and for their perspectives on violence.

“We want to make sure that we have an opportunity to process that and to make sure that something is done with those really serious feelings that people have,” Taylor said.

She said the report would also have recommendations for the programs.

One of the programs, Bull City United, has a more than $1 million budget funded by the City of Durham and Durham County. Program Manager David Johnson said this year’s budget increase helps pay for more staff, which he believes will decrease violence.

“Getting more youth and people involved in the movement, seeing more youth involved in positive activities,” Johnson said.

He said the program almost has its 25 positions filled, three times as many employees as last year.

CBS 17 asked Johnson how he knows if the program is working.

“Because we work everyday with people, so you can actually see the change in the people that we’re working with,” Johnson said. “So, like I said we work with the highest risk individuals so getting them connected to employment and education is a lifelong change for people that ain’t even ever thought about trying to do that.”

Johnson said the group is working on returning to speaking at the jail and youth detention center, work that he said was stopped during the pandemic.

According to the county, research would be paid for with a federal grant.

“The $250,000 grant funds are being used to support the research project with NCCU and St. Augustine’s, the two-day Community Safety Conference, and subsequent convening sessions,” said Harris via email.

The two-day Community Safety Conference continues Tuesday.