DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The 911 call of a quadruple shooting in Durham on Feb. 19 revealed a woman called police for help while hiding in an apartment bathroom armed with a gun.

The caller, whose identity has not been released, called after four men were shot in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road in mid-February at the Cadence at RTP.

The woman was the one to first give the information of the number of people shot, the 911 call revealed.

The 911 dispatcher asked if she knew how many people had been injured and she identified the gender of all involved, males, and how many, four, around the six-minute mark of the call.

Moments later she was the loudest she had been on the call, asking who was in the apartment.

But, the dispatcher said it was response crews who had made it to the home.

The dispatcher quickly asked what kind of gun she had, but the caller said she did not know. The dispatcher told her to not approach any law enforcement official with any weapon, and she agreed.

Upon arriving, crews found two people who had been fatally shot inside the complex and two more who were suffering from serious injuries.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1:25 a.m. and police confirmed one of the males injured suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered non-life-threatening. However, as of March 2, there is no update on the condition of these men, who also have not been identified.

Meanwhile, police identified the two victims who were fatally shot two days later on Feb. 21.

Both were 25 years old and identified as Elijah Hosea Everette and Aaron Michael Bailey.

For the duration of the 8-minute call, however, the woman could not provide any suspect information.