DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a Wednesday home invasion in which two elderly people were tied up and robbed.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Wells Street. Two elderly victims told officers that two unknown male suspects dressed as construction/service workers came to their door appearing to check the pipes, police said.

The suspects then entered the home, carrying handguns, and restrained the victims with zip ties. The suspects then forced the victims to transfer a large sum of cryptocurrency to an unknown account, police said.

Following the transaction, the suspects destroyed the victims’ cell phones and computer before leaving the scene in a black SUV.

The victims suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with any information can call Investigator C. Walker at (919) 560- 4440 extension 29311 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.