DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The pursuit of what was believed to be an armed person caused the North Carolina Central University campus to briefly go into a lockdown Saturday night, officials said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed person nearby, according to a statement from N.C. Central officials to CBS 17.

A campus lockdown began at 8:11 p.m. by the N.C. Central University Police Department “out of an abundance of caution,” the news release said.

The lockdown was lifted just 12 minutes later at 8:23 p.m., officials said.

“NCCU will have no further comment on this matter,” the statement said.

N.C. Central officials said any additional information would need to come from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Durham County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman AnnMarie Breen told CBS 17 later Saturday night that the incident involved a traffic stop of a vehicle next to the N.C. Central campus.

When the car stopped, two people got out of the car and ran toward the N.C. Central campus.

After a foot chase, deputies caught one of the two people — who was not armed, Breen said.

“We were not aware of anyone being armed,” she said.