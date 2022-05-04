DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers face charges in connection with the armed robbery of a juvenile.

Durham Police said Wednesday that Ja’heed Bower, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old both have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Bower was being held at the Durham County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond while the 17-year-old was placed in a juvenile detention center.

Authorities seized a .22 caliber rifle they believe was used in the incident.

The charges stemmed from an incident shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bedford and Lexington streets, when officers responded to a report of armed robbery.

Police say an initial investigation determined they fled on foot but found them in a nearby location, where they surrendered without incident.

The juvenile victim was not injured, police said.

Authorities are unsure if the incident was related to other recent armed robberies in the city.

People with more information are asked to contact Investigator Snyder at 919-560-4440 ext. 29390 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.