Armed robbery in Orange County results in multi-agency chase, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police confirmed an armed robbery Wednesday in Orange County devolved into a multi-agency pursuit in Orange and Durham counties.

Orange County deputies and North Carolina State Highway Patrol pursued the suspect. The chase resulted in a minor crash with no accident reported, Durham police said.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, Durham police said.

CBS 17 is working to learn more from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office about the armed robbery and ensuing chase. This story will be updated as more information is released.

