DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested after a shooting in Durham Monday night, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lathrop Street, which is just off Holloway Street near Alston Avenue, Durham police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Clifton Joseph Crowder, 37, and arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, police said in a news release.

Crowder is being held in the Durham County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.

Police said the shooting was not random.