DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A ShotSpotter alert in a Durham shooting has resulted in the arrest of a man suspected in the case, police said Friday.

The shooting was reported just before 7:20 p.m. on May 6 near the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

After receiving the ShotSpotter alert, police arrived at the scene and found a man who was shot and “multiple shell casings were located at the intersection,” the news release said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

On Thursday, Elijah Darnell Bishop, 25, of Durham, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm within the city.

Bishop received a $150,000 secured bond and is currently being held in the Durham County Jail.

Durham police said Bishop is also awaiting extradition to Connecticut for a parole violation.