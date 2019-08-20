Arrest made in Monday night murder of Durham teen

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a teen that occurred on Monday night, officials said.

Michael Lester Morgan, 36, was arrested on Pike Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday for the murder of 18-year-old Kylik Burnette, of Durham.

Michael Lester Morgan (Durham Police Department)

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the 2900-block of Chapel Hill Road. Upon arrival, Burnette was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said on Tuesday that the murder was not random and “was the result of an altercation between the two men.”

The murder occurred while the Durham City Council was meeting to discuss gun violence in the city in the wake of the murder of 9-year-old Zion Person on Sunday night.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now