Arrests made in Durham cold case sexual assaults from 2007, 2015

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police’s cold case sexual assault unit has made arrests in two separate cases dating back to 2007 and 2015.

Two National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative project grants totaling more than $1.5 million helped the Durham Police Department’s Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit make the arrests, police said.

Carlos Dominguez-Aguiar and Isadore Sullivan Jr. (DPD)

2007 cold case rape

Isadore Sullivan Jr., 38, of Durham was indicted last week on charges stemming from a 2007 rape case in Durham.

On Nov. 10, 2007, the victim was at Creekside Landing Apartments on Willow Creek Circle waiting for her boyfriend. She was unloading items from her car when a suspect approached her and forced her into the vehicle police said.

The suspect drove the victim a short distance away and raped her, police said. He then drove her back to the apartments and ran away.

Twelve years later, the sex assault kit from the incident was submitted for testing. That testing developed a DNA profile that was then entered into the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory’s DNA index system.

In June 2020, that DNA profile matched two sexual assaults out of Florida – one in February 2007 in Key West and May 2007 in Ft. Lauderdale.

In September 2020, Bode Technology performed testing which helped lead investigators or a suspect.

On. Feb. 22, Isadore Sullivan Jr. was identified as the suspect. Durham police cold case investigators learned Sullivan had been arrested in 2018 in Durham on charges of attempted rape and kidnapping.

Evidence from the 2018 investigation was used to connect Sullivan to the the November 10, 2007 assault, police said.

Sullivan has been indicted on charges of second-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual offense in connection with a 2007 rape case in Durham.

He was also arrested last Wednesday on those charges and released from jail after posting a $75,000 bond.

2015 cold case rape

Investigators have obtained indictments charging Carlos Dominguez-Aguiar, 27, in a May 31, 2015 rape, police said.

The victim said a masked man sexually assaulted her at knifepoint in her home.

In 2018, the sexual assault kit from the case was submitted for testing. That led to Durham investigators making a match in November 2020.

Dominguez-Aguiar faces charges of first-degree rape and first-degree burglary.

Durham investigators learned Dominguez-Aguiar was arrested in early October 2020 in Texas for illegal re-entry into the country and was in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

In January 2021, Aguiar was sentenced to 10 months active time in Texas for illegal re-entry and is scheduled to be released in August 2021.

At this time, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Aguiar.

Upon his release, he will be served with the indictment and brought to North Carolina.