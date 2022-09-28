DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An arson suspect has made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list this week.

Police shared the photo of a man suspected in a business fire. Police say they believe the suspect intentionally set fire to the business on Broad Street. That fire was reported on Aug. 11 at about 9:30 p.m..

In the photo, the man is shown wearing a blue had, white sleeveless shirt, cut off jean pants, black shoes. A bright green bag hangs over one of this shoulders.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers can remain anonymous. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards in cases where a tip leads to felony arrests and charges.