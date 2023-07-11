DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After an arson at Fayetteville apartments injured five people Monday, officials are saying someone set a fire that destroyed two Durham homes and caused damage at a nearby chemical facility Tuesday morning.

The incidents began around 7:30 a.m. when a Durham police officer on patrol discovered a house on fire in the 1500 block of East Pettigrew St., according to a news release from the Durham Fire Department.

The officer reported heavy fire from the roof of the house. The fire department was dispatched and the first crews arrived within a few minutes to find a single-story wood frame house on fire that had spread to the neighboring house.

It took about 45 firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fires under control. Both homes were vacant and abandoned.

About 30 minutes after the house fires were spotted, the Durham Fire Department was notified of a fire at a chemical facility involving hazardous materials in the 2000 block of East Pettigrew St.

“Crews arrived quickly, as we cleared some units just blocks up the road, to find a small fire which we extinguished,” the news release said.

Once the fire was out, the Durham Fire Hazardous Materials Team remained on the scene to assist the facility staff with any further mitigation efforts. There was no release of any hazardous materials.