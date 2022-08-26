A space suit is displayed at the NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston, Texas, on August 5, 2022. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The highly anticipated launch of the space rocket Artemis 1 will include what could end up being groundbreaking cancer research from a team in Durham.

Scientists with the Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System were chosen by NASA to place the experiment inside the rocket. It’s a collection of green algae called Chlamydomonas reinhardtii that will be exposed to high-energy cosmic radiation that damages DNA.

Researchers will be able to tell what genes respond to that radiation. Those results may be useful in cancer therapies.

“What we learn about how these survive and protect themselves from radiation we can then extrapolate this back to how we can help people here on the surface of Earth with cancer and cancer therapies,” investigator Holly Birdsall said.

Tim Hammond is also an investigator on the team and said this experiment is practical and relevant to humans.

“Some people say that the genes in this algae, even though it’s pond scum, have qualities which are human genes,” he said. “So, it’s very relevant to humans, and yet it is very easy to do the molecular biology, which makes it affordable, simple and practical to do.”

The mission is due to launch Aug. 29 and this team is one of four chosen by NASA. The study is also funded by a NASA grant administered by the Institute for Medical Research.