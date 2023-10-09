DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus will soon serve as a “mobile Durham County office.”

According to the county, the new bus will help with everything from assisting county staff with delivering public outreach to bringing more services to the entire community.

The vehicle is being built now and will be purchased with funds from the approved Durham County budget. The features of the bus, being called “DCo On the Go” will include broadband access, meeting rooms, and large screens to share videos and other services.

The vehicle will need distinctive artwork and the county is asking local artists to assist.

For the main bus wrap, designers will need to be at least 18 years old to enter. First place will receive $1,000, second place gets $500, and there’s $250 in it for the third-place designer.

To get younger artists involved too, the county is asking youth in grades 6-12 to create a design for the rear panel of the bus. Prizes for this will be $250, $100, and $50 for the first-, second-, and third-place winners, respectively.

Rendering of the ‘DCo on the Go’ bus. (Courtesy Durham County)

The deadline to enter is Nov. 14, after which a panel of judges will determine the winners. Here are additional contest rules and details.