As Durham homicides increase, residents rally against violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham activist Rodney Williams on Saturday said “enough is enough.”

“I’m here today [Saturday] because of the killings,” Williams said. “I’m tired of seeing mothers burying their children, and the children not burying their mothers. It’s not right anymore.”

He and others came together this weekend against violence.

The event is taking place two days after a deadly shooting near the Forest Hills Shopping Center near University Drive and Hill Street.

According to Durham police, Robert Darrell Taylor Jr., 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old man was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made in the homicide.

Lesli Martinez witnessed Thursday’s shooting first-hand.

“All of a sudden, we just heard gunshots, like ‘pow, pow, pow’,” Martinez said. “I was so scared.”

Kenneth Stevons recalls what he saw while working nearby.

“I see the guy running out of his car into the BP bleeding, it was very shocking to see that,” Stevons said. “It’s just real frustrating just to see, as people, we can’t get along and find better solutions to handle our issues or problems with each other instead of killing each other.”

CBS 17 is digging deeper into year-to-date crime statistics for Durham.

As of August 10, Durham police reported 23 criminal homicides so far this year. In 2018, 20 were reported for the same period. And in 2017, 13 were reported during that time frame.

To see the crime statistics, click here.

Activist and minister Paul Scott is concerned.

“A lot of children have been murdered on these streets,” Scott said. “It’s time for us now to come together and talk. It’s time for the churches, it’s time for the organizations, we need an action agenda ASAP.”

Scott said they’ll work to find solutions to help keep the community safe.

If you have any information about Thursday’s shooting near Hill Street and University Drive, you’re asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now