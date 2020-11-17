As loved ones say goodbye to Durham teen killed in drive-by, leaders set sights on change

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family, friends, classmates, and teachers gathered at Antioch Baptist Church in Durham on Tuesday afternoon to say goodbye to 15-year-old Anthony Adams.

Adams was killed in a drive-by shooting outside of an apartment complex on East Main Street around 10 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Adams was a ninth-grade student at Southern High School in Durham. His family said he loved to play basketball and video games.

Mike Schollmeyer was Adams’ seventh-grade math teacher at Maureen Joy Charter School two years ago.

“It’s scary that the young kids I’m teaching are subject to this,” he said.

He said two of his former students have fallen victim to gun violence in the last month.

“If I’m one teacher and I’ve got two former students that I taught a couple years ago who have been shot in the past month, there’s something seriously, seriously wrong,” Schollmeyer said.

Adams is the sixth teen, aged 13-19, to die from gun violence so far this year in Durham. Last week, Mayor Steve Schewel said the city needs the state legislature’s help as he is calling on them to pass stricter gun laws.

“We’re really hearing the mayor’s message,” said North Carolina Rep. Marcia Morey (D-30).

Last year, Morey proposed a bill that would require gun owners to get background checks and to safely store their guns.

“We need to look at how to make sure that guns stay out of the wrong hands, and this can help us do a better job of keeping guns locked and in safe storage so people aren’t able to steal them,” Morey said.

Another bill Morey proposed would allow families to file emergency protective orders to get guns removed from the homes of individuals at risk of causing harm.

The two bills were never heard in committee. In the next session, Morey plans to introduce very similar bills.

“I think the more we explain it, then the more people will understand it is a reasonable piece of legislation,” Morey said. “I’m hopeful we can move forward.”

Durham police said so far no arrests have been made in connection with Adams’ murder. According to recent data from the Durham Police Department, 274 people have been shot so far this year and 24 of those victims have died.