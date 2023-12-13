DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Those who have served our country often see some of the hardest sights and deal with trauma for the rest of their lives.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says more veterans are seeking mental health help than ever before.

However, a recent VA report shows the number of veteran suicides nationally went up from less than 6,300 in 2020 to just under 6,400 in 2021.

Durham V.A. Chief of Psychiatry Dr. Rebekah Jakel tells CBS 17 she’s talked with a lot of people who served decades ago and are just now getting help after they’ve retired.

“They have more time to think about the things they went through and that is a pretty common time for people to seek care,” Jakel said.

A growing number of post-9/11 military members are also seeking help.

Now, the Durham V.A. says it’s increasing its mental health staffing to meet that demand.

“We’re trying to hire more psychiatrists, more advanced practice providers, and more therapists,” Jakel said.

Durham is also hiring more people for its primary care mental health integration team, where primary care doctors connect a patient with a mental health professional.

Jakel says their goal is to get them help the same day — and expanding the team will make that easier to do.

“You can get much faster integration with someone to ensure the patient doesn’t fall through the cracks,” Jakel said.

If you’re interested in one of those mental health-related jobs, click here.

If you’re a veteran seeking mental health assistance, click here.