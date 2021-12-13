As shooting kills 2 and critically injures 4 youths, Durham neighbor says she’s ‘constantly living in fear’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 12 hours after a shooting that left two people dead and a number of juveniles critically injured, Durham police are releasing few details.

The mayor, the police chief and several other leaders held a joint briefing at Durham police headquarters, saying it’s too early in the investigation to talk about specifics, including a motive.

When the shooting erupted about 3 a.m. Monday on Mathison Street, it was a startling wake-up call to those who live there.

Yajaira Serrano was frightened by the shooting which was on the street just one house away from hers.

“It’s pretty scary,” she said. “You never know what can happen.”

Police say two males died at the scene. Four others — identified only as juveniles — were critically injured by gunshots.

CBS 17’s Steve Sbraccia asked Durham police chief Patrice Andrews how many involved in the incident are known the police.

“I don’t have that information and it’s not relevant,” she said.

Sbraccia wanted to know why it isn’t relevant.

The chief replied again, “I don’t have that information.”

Police say they’re working to develop a timeline leading up to the shooting to provide leads for investigators.

“We don’t know what’s behind the shooting this morning,” Andrews said. “We need people to come forward and if can get that information, we could potentially be able to prosecute.”

For Serrano, the shootings impact the quality of life in that neighborhood which has seen other incidents in the past.

“It makes it harder for you to live because you are constantly living in fear of what can happen,” she said.

CBS 17 also wanted to know if the shooting was intertwined with other similar crimes here in Durham.

The chief says they won’t know till they go deeper into the investigation.

Andrews said the shootings left her outraged and saddened.

She continues to say it’s not a random incident but stops short of calling it gang violence when asked specifically about that by CBS 17 reporter Crystal Price.

“I would call it a crisis,” said the chief. “I would call it a crisis to be sure.”