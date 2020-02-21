As snow falls in Durham, McDougald Terrace families remain concerned about new heaters

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Thursday, some Durham residents welcomed the first snow of the year as it blanketed different areas of the Bull City.

The snow created slushy roadways. Officials with Durham Public Schools decided to close school for Friday.

Some Durham residents were glad to see the snowfall late Thursday night.

“It feels good. I love to see the snow,” said Deshon Valentine, a resident who lives in south Durham. “I like the snow. I would like to see it more.”

But at McDougald Terrace, some families are not looking forward to the cold snap.

“I don’t want no snow in this situation right now, to be honest,” said Ashley Slation, a resident of McDougald Terrace.

The mother of five recently moved back in after she was evacuated, along with about 300 other families, due to problems with carbon monoxide.

All the families got new heaters, but she was having problems with hers on Thursday.

“I mean, it works for a little while and then it cuts off and it shouldn’t do that,” Slation said. “I’m just scared if it snows. I just want it to stay warm for me and my children.”

Even though her apartment was inspected and the Durham Housing Authority said her home is safe, she is still concerned about possible future carbon monoxide issues.

“Because we have kids and we don’t want anything bad to happen,” Slation said. “I don’t want to be poisoned. There’s still stuff that needs to be fixed in here, so I don’t know.”

The Durham Housing Authority said eight more families were cleared to move back into McDougald Terrace on Thursday. Another eight to 12 more families are expected to be cleared to move back in on Friday.

