As universities grapple with COVID-19, classes start Monday at NC Central in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Universities in the Triangle are either moving students off campus completely or moving classes to online only, but classes at North Carolina Central University in Durham start Monday.

Underclassmen have been moving into their dorms all month long.

Even though this year will be totally different, students are ready to tackle it head on.

“It’s a huge change. I’m not necessarily nervous, I’ll be disappointed if we don’t all follow the rules and we’ll have to go back home early,” said sophomore Alyssa Lyons.

If students do not abide by the new guidelines school leaders have put into place, that is exactly what could happen.

“Our residential students know that their residency is contingent upon them following along with the code of conduct and the option of being sent home is there,” said Kristin Long-Witter, director of environmental health at NCCU.

The updated code of conduct requires students to wear face coverings while on campus and to refrain from gathering in large groups or throwing parties. The school system has also given every residential student a thermometer and put a testing center on campus.

“We have a robust test program and contact tracing program on campus we have ample room in our isolation and quarantine spaces for residential students who might have to quarantine or isolate,” said Long-Witter.

N.C. Central says the majority of classes are being held online, about one-third are a hybrid, and a small percentage will be held in person. Lyons says she has one class this semester that will meet face to face, and in-person classes are what she prefers.

“You can talk to the teachers better, if they have online classes all the teachers are going to be swamped with emails,” said Lyons.

Lyons’ mother says she’s excited her daughter will get to experience some type of normalcy, but she does have concerns.

“With UNC closing down and then some of the other colleges…it’s like a domino effect. I’m just hoping that all the kids will keep their masks on, they will do their social distance that way they can continue on,” said Bertha Lyons.

All students are required to complete a daily health survey before coming onto campus and part of that requires them to submit their temperatures.

