DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Opening its first brewery location in Asheville in December 2019, DSSOLVR will soon expand its operations into the Triangle.

The new taproom is set to open its doors within the recently-completed apartment development, Atlas Durham.

Located in downtown Durham’s central park district, Atlas Durham is at the corner of Rigsbee Avenue and W. Corporation Street. For those who enjoy a pub crawl, it will also be in close proximity to another watering hole, Durty Bull Brewing Company on Broadway Street.

So — what can Durham-area craft brew enthusiasts expect from this new spot on the block?

According to the owners of Atlas Durham, DSSOLVR will bring “the best of old school and new school brews” with a whole lot of variety on tap.

Outside of beer, customers will also have a choice of wines, ciders, seltzers and meads, an announcement said on Monday.

The taproom itself is just over 2,500 square feet. It will be one part of Atlas Durham’s 6,500 square-foot first floor retail space. The development will also house 171 luxury apartments.

No opening date was shared in the announcement, but CBS 17 has reached out to see when Triangle beer-lovers can expect to have a new spot on their craft beer radar.