DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Promising young chefs and aspiring restaurant managers from across the state are competing at North Carolina Central University.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper toured the NC ProStart Invitational on Monday.

From appetizers to desserts to three-course meals made during the NC ProStart Invitational, look like they could be served in one of North Carolina’s nicest restaurants — and they were all made by high school students.

“I want people to just be able to sit down and enjoy a plate that I’ve made and then want to come back for more,” said Ethyn Jester. He and teammates, Lorya Harbison and Maya Resnick, came to the contest at N.C. Central University in Durham from Asheville High School.

The statewide competition is for high school teams who participate in ProStart, a two-year program focused on culinary arts and restaurant management.

While students compete for trophies, scholarships, and a chance to go to the national competition, many say the real winner is the hospitality industry here in North Carolina.

“This industry needs help in their workforce,” said Cooper, who toured the competition and spoke with students.

Cooper said one way to keep restaurants staffed is to encourage young people to consider careers in the hospitality industry. Students say events like this help.

“I think it gives you the fire under you,” said Harbison.

The event also gives universities and restaurant companies a chance to meet and recruit promising young chefs and students who want to get into management in the hospitality industry.

“The networking has been incredible,” added Resnick. “We’ve worked with amazing mentors from across the state.”

Cary Snow, the executive chef and head culinary instructor for NCCU’s Hospitality Management Department says he wants to show students what the university has to offer.

“We’re opening up a new commercial kitchen within our new school of business,” he said.

Whichever teams ultimately win the trophies, students say the contest will help them in the future.

“I’m definitely looking for a career,” said Harbison. “I really, really want to work at a bistro.”