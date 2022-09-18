DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say one person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning at a bar off of Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.

Police say they were called to El Rey Bar & Lounge at 1:58 a.m. to find a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release.

The police department’s mobile command center was at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random.

They say the investigation remains active and would not comment further at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29120 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Police say Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.