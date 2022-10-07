DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said at least one person was shot at a Durham car wash Friday night and police were also at a nearby gas station with more than 10 evidence markers on the ground.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. at the Triangle Auto Wash, which is at the intersection of Avondale Drive and N. Alston Avenue, Durham police said.

K-9 officers are at the scene searching for a suspect.

A silver sedan with both front doors open could be seen behind crime scene tape.

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Police also had crime scene tape up around the car wash parking lot.

There was a second active police scene is at a gas station at the intersection of Cheek Road and Hardee Street — about five blocks east of the car wash.

Durham police have the parking lot of the gas station blocked off and the mobile command center is at the scene.

At least 12 evidence markings have been placed on the ground near the gas pumps.