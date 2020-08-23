At least 15 gunshots fired in deadly Durham shooting, neighbor says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Seven Oaks Apartments.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Steven Helling said he heard the gunshots, but he said at first, he thought they were fireworks.

“It was like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. You know, like really, really fast,” Hellings said of the gunfire. “It was crazy. It was really fast automatic gunfire. About 20 rounds, 15. It happened really quick and then it was done.”

Durham police confirmed that bullets hit at least one person — a male victim who was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police would not confirm if the victim was a teen or adult, but another neighbor at Seven Oaks said she witnessed a group of between six and 10 teens gathering in a parking lot of the complex before the shooting happened.

Juan Valera says he slept through it all, and that he just moved in a few weeks ago.

“It’s actually kind of shocking, it’s a surprise,” Valera said after hearing about the shooting. “The neighborhood seems to be normal and quiet… I’ve seen tougher neighborhoods. This is not a tough neighborhood.”

Durham police didn’t not release information about it a possible suspect or motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham CrimeStoppers.

