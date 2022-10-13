RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — Two crashes near Research Triangle Park, just one mile apart, caused a traffic backup on I-40 westbound during the Thursday morning commute, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The first crash was reported at 6:33 a.m. at Exit 279 to I-885. NCDOT said two left lanes were closed before Exit 279. They reopened at 8:30 a.m.

The second crash was reported at 6:41 a.m. near Exit 280 to Davis Drive. NCDOT said one lane was closed before the scene was cleared at 7:38 a.m.

As of 7:20 a.m., NCDOT’s traffic map showed traffic was backed up for about three miles, extending into Wake County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.